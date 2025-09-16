Apple Inc. $AAPL is Lynx Investment Advisory’s 3rd Largest Position

Lynx Investment Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,599 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.9% of Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth $120,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 11.8% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 349,317 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,594,000 after purchasing an additional 36,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.80.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $236.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.99. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

