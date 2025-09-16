Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Acquired by CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.2% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $190.67 to $205.82 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.80.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $236.70 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

