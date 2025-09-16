ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ARM by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in ARM by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 5.5% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ARM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 5.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARM stock opened at $153.86 on Tuesday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.18. The stock has a market cap of $162.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 4.17.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 16.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $147.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on ARM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised ARM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.52.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

