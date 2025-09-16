Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 4.3% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $231.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.