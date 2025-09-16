Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF $MGMT Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA MGMT opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.59. Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $170.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.86.
Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- 3 Dividend Growers That Fly Under the Radar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.