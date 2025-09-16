BanColombia S.A. $CIB Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB decreased its position in BanColombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in BanColombia were worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BanColombia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of BanColombia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BanColombia by 4,800.9% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BanColombia in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in BanColombia during the first quarter worth $241,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of BanColombia in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of BanColombia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of BanColombia in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

BanColombia Price Performance

CIB stock opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BanColombia S.A. has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.91.

BanColombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. BanColombia had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 15.30%.The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Equities research analysts expect that BanColombia S.A. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

About BanColombia

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

