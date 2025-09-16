Birchbrook Inc. Sells 330 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Birchbrook Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,026 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Birchbrook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Birchbrook Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $231.43 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

