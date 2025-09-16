BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 92.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $9,805,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $843,000. Colonial River Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.9% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $99.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $121.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.30.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 2.77%.The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.18.

In related news, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $6,432,634.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,563,100.16. This trade represents a 33.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,916,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,441,097.64. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,161 shares of company stock worth $13,023,303. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

