Black Hills Corporation $BKH Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,096 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.33% of Black Hills worth $14,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Black Hills Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:BKH opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. Black Hills Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 12.68%.The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Black Hills’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Black Hills has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 68.01%.

Black Hills Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.