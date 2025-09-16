Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,900,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,534 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $6,649,117,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,243,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,900,814,000 after purchasing an additional 842,088 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 34,401,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,975,616,000 after purchasing an additional 581,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $363.38 per share, with a total value of $181,690.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,937,054.76. The trade was a 1.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.46, for a total value of $245,968.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,013.72. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 850,112 shares worth $234,654,209. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $364.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. HSBC upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.48.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

