Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,756 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $16,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total transaction of $1,465,991.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,020,545.45. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total value of $1,848,497.92. Following the sale, the president owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,824,151.36. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,417,208. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $249.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.84 and a 200-day moving average of $242.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.21 and a 52-week high of $271.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

