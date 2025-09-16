Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. $BVN Stake Reduced by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB cut its holdings in Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 36,900 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.08% of Buenaventura Mining worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Buenaventura Mining by 1,363.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Buenaventura Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buenaventura Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Buenaventura Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Buenaventura Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Buenaventura Mining stock opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17.

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.29 million. Buenaventura Mining had a net margin of 38.38% and a return on equity of 9.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

