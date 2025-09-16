Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.33.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $351.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $343.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.73. The stock has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a PE ratio of 95.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $376.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total value of $60,211.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $343,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 102,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,254,531.05. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,180 shares of company stock worth $1,069,232. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

