CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.0% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invst LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 45,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,894 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.8% in the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.8% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Amazon.com by 34.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,029,711 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $390,630,000 after buying an additional 524,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.7% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $231.43 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total transaction of $558,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 518,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,769,384.43. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

