Central Garden & Pet Company $CENT Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its position in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $7,347,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,934,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after buying an additional 72,977 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 36,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $114,065.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 67,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,219.52. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 3,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $100,216.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,427 shares in the company, valued at $46,491.66. This trade represents a 68.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.22. Central Garden & Pet Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $43.88.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $960.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Company will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

