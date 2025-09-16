Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 810 Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waystar by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,090,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,211 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waystar by 9,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,125 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waystar by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,791,000 after acquiring an additional 427,337 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waystar by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,336,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,945,000 after acquiring an additional 574,295 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waystar by 721.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,202,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,965 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Waystar

In other news, CFO Steven M. Oreskovich sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $674,806.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 354,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,354,190.88. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III sold 19,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $776,742.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 474,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,007,284.78. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 367,481 shares of company stock worth $13,966,561. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waystar Price Performance

Shares of Waystar stock opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Waystar Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.84. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 79.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Waystar had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $270.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Waystar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WAY. Baird R W upgraded shares of Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waystar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

