Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $26,000 Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.4%

ROP opened at $505.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $536.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $556.97. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $595.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $636.36.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

