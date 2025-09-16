Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $31,000 Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $3,242,000. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 429.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 73,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,204,000 after acquiring an additional 59,215 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.7% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 764,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,695,000 after acquiring an additional 54,714 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $39,012,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $243,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total transaction of $3,825,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 85,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,569,792. This represents a 13.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.78, for a total value of $899,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,407,849.06. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG stock opened at $289.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.27 and a 200-day moving average of $319.27. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $274.25 and a one year high of $351.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $371.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $345.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $352.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.13.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

