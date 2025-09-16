Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Invests $31,000 in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 281.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE RYAN opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.64. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $77.16.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $855.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.52 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 48.70%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.14%.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In other news, Chairman Patrick G. Ryan bought 276,634 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,340,706.56. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 13,699,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,205,874.56. The trade was a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RYAN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

