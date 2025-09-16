Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Lowers Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 153.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 458,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 146.9% during the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 433,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after buying an additional 257,623 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 94.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 714,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,514,000 after buying an additional 346,394 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 1.8%

GFL Environmental stock opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.11.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 48.53%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.0154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. National Bank Financial raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

