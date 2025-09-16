Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Makes New $37,000 Investment in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. $ICHR

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,909 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ichor by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,426,000 after purchasing an additional 66,942 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 21.1% during the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 278,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 48,566 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ichor

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $415,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 60,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,982.93. This trade represents a 71.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Haugen purchased 3,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 42,960 shares in the company, valued at $762,540. The trade was a 7.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Stock Performance

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.01 million, a P/E ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $36.48.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $240.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.51 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Ichor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ICHR. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Ichor from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ichor from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ichor and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

