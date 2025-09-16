Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases Shares of 276 Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 276 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 640.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 286.2% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $125.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.89 and a 200 day moving average of $115.77. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.37. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

