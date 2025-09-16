Cim LLC Acquires 10,874 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.3% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,331 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after buying an additional 5,896,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,898,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,978,618,000 after buying an additional 20,494,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $177.75 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.81 and a 200-day moving average of $142.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $3,096,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 368,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,448,564. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,405,552 shares of company stock worth $721,811,877 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

