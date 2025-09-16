Cim LLC Has $18.72 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Cim LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.8% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total value of $558,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 518,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,769,384.43. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $231.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

