Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Shares Purchased by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 297.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $3,045,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 82,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,070,522.56. This trade represents a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.19, for a total value of $7,554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,951.94. This trade represents a 97.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,173,050 shares of company stock worth $438,728,761 in the last ninety days. 23.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $327.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.46. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $444.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 3.68.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $310.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.72.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

