Compass Financial Services Inc Sells 104 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Compass Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $3,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 368,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,448,564. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,405,552 shares of company stock worth $721,811,877. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $177.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.18. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

