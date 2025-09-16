Contrasting Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) and Loar (NYSE:LOAR)

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) and Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Axon Enterprise and Loar”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axon Enterprise $2.39 billion 24.97 $377.03 million $4.05 187.85 Loar $451.74 million 16.09 $22.23 million $0.46 168.80

Analyst Recommendations

Axon Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than Loar. Loar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axon Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Axon Enterprise and Loar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axon Enterprise 0 3 13 0 2.81 Loar 0 0 3 0 3.00

Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus target price of $837.69, suggesting a potential upside of 10.11%. Loar has a consensus target price of $97.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.92%. Given Loar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Loar is more favorable than Axon Enterprise.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.1% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Loar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Axon Enterprise has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loar has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Axon Enterprise and Loar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axon Enterprise 13.64% 6.80% 3.18% Loar 9.82% 5.50% 3.82%

Summary

Axon Enterprise beats Loar on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence. Its products include axon officer safety plan; taser 10, taser7, taser X26P, taser X2, taser 7 CQ, and civilian series; cameras, such as axon body, axon flex, axon fleet, axon air, axon signal sidearm, axon signal vehicle, axon interview, and axon interview portable kit; software, including axon records, evidence, standards, commander, performance, auto-transcribe, justice, investigate, respond, and justice, my90, and redaction assistant; mobile applications, and training services, as well as hardware extended warranties; and Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries. The company sells its products through its direct sales, distribution partners, online store, and third-party resellers. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Fusus, Inc. to expand bility to aggregate live video, data, and sensor feeds. It serves law enforcement, federal, correction, fire, EMS, campus, justice healthcare, retail, private security, and personal safety industries. The company was formerly known as TASER International, Inc. and changed its name to Axon Enterprise, Inc. in April 2017. Axon Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices. The company also provides auto throttles, lap-belt airbags, two-and three-point seat belts, water purification systems, fire barriers, polyimide washers and bushings, latches, hold-open and tie rods, temperature and fluid sensors and switches, carbon and metallic brake discs, fluid and pneumatic-based ice protection, RAM air components, sealing solutions, actuation devices, and others. It primarily serves commercial, business jet and general aviation, and defense markets. Loar Holdings Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

