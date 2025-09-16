Critical Analysis: Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) versus DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Motorsport Games and DouYu International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorsport Games $8.69 million 1.89 -$2.75 million $0.26 10.90 DouYu International $585.10 million 0.40 -$42.03 million ($0.91) -8.46

Risk & Volatility

Motorsport Games has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DouYu International. DouYu International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motorsport Games, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Motorsport Games has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DouYu International has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Motorsport Games and DouYu International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorsport Games 0 0 0 0 0.00 DouYu International 0 3 0 0 2.00

DouYu International has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.09%. Given DouYu International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Motorsport Games.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Motorsport Games shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of Motorsport Games shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of DouYu International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Motorsport Games and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorsport Games 30.12% 94.30% 35.66% DouYu International -4.73% -3.32% -2.39%

Summary

Motorsport Games beats DouYu International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorsport Games

(Get Free Report)

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. The company offers its products for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Motorsport Network LLC.

About DouYu International

(Get Free Report)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors professional players and teams, as well as organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and graphics that include game guides, tutorials, news, and other types of content. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People’s Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.