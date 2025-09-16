Critical Contrast: Guardian Pharmacy Services (GRDN) and Its Rivals

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) is one of 248 publicly-traded companies in the “MED – DRUGS” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Guardian Pharmacy Services to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Guardian Pharmacy Services and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardian Pharmacy Services -6.90% -52.41% -24.17% Guardian Pharmacy Services Competitors -19,762.43% -98.04% -18.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Guardian Pharmacy Services and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardian Pharmacy Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 Guardian Pharmacy Services Competitors 1319 3500 9478 367 2.61

Earnings & Valuation

Guardian Pharmacy Services presently has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential downside of 13.54%. As a group, “MED – DRUGS” companies have a potential upside of 88.24%. Given Guardian Pharmacy Services’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Guardian Pharmacy Services has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Guardian Pharmacy Services and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Guardian Pharmacy Services $1.23 billion -$87.29 million -19.53 Guardian Pharmacy Services Competitors $30.36 billion $58.31 million -2.13

Guardian Pharmacy Services’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Guardian Pharmacy Services. Guardian Pharmacy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.1% of shares of all “MED – DRUGS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 63.7% of Guardian Pharmacy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “MED – DRUGS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Guardian Pharmacy Services rivals beat Guardian Pharmacy Services on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc., a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes. The company’s Guardian Compass includes dashboards created using data from its data warehouse to help its local pharmacies plan, track, and optimize their business operations; and GuardianShield Programs for LTCFs. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

