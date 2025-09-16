Crown Castle Inc. $CCI Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $93.58 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.50.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.47.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

