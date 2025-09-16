Crown Castle Inc. $CCI Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,659 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $15,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1,919.4% in the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 848,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,416,000 after acquiring an additional 806,271 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $17,198,000. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI opened at $93.58 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $120.92. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.50.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 85.54%.The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Crown Castle from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCI

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.