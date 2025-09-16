Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Stake Raised by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,982 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $16,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 45,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,523,701.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,731 shares in the company, valued at $7,318,974.36. The trade was a 25.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $1,003,684.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 191,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,567.98. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,473 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,496. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $69.20 in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 7.24%.The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

