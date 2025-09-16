Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares $NUGT Shares Purchased by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 4.6% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 19,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter worth $103,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter worth $8,235,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter worth $1,340,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:NUGT opened at $132.53 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 1 year low of $34.08 and a 1 year high of $133.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.03 and a 200-day moving average of $75.51.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

