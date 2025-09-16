Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares $TNA Shares Purchased by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 67,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of TNA stock opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average is $32.40.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

