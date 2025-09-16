DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 215.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,130 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $15,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 55.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in DoorDash by 762.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $258.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.44 and a 200-day moving average of $216.61. The firm has a market cap of $110.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.90 and a twelve month high of $278.15.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.32, for a total value of $7,299,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $4,279,291.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $375,750. This trade represents a 91.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 974,798 shares of company stock worth $238,357,125. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of DoorDash to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $300.00 price target on shares of DoorDash and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.71.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

