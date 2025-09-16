DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,714 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $15,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in DT Midstream by 44.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.67.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $106.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.12 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.70 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.94%.

Insider Activity

In other DT Midstream news, VP Melissa Cox sold 4,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $496,754.85. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,214.37. This trade represents a 47.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.