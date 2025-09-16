Energizer Holdings, Inc. $ENR Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 66.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,197 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in Energizer by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 29.4% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Energizer by 5.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Energizer by 108.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Energizer by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ENR opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.52. Energizer had a return on equity of 181.90% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Energizer has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Energizer from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Energizer in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Energizer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Energizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Energizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

