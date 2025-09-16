Entergy Corporation $ETR Position Reduced by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135,981 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $15,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Entergy by 188.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,279. The trade was a 57.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETR opened at $90.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.55. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $63.18 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.85%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho set a $97.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.87.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

