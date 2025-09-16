EPR Properties $EPR Stock Holdings Trimmed by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lessened its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,985 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 3,816.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,874,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,098 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,257,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,166,000 after acquiring an additional 128,568 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 38.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,887,000 after acquiring an additional 331,513 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,092,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 378.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,221,000 after purchasing an additional 649,675 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on EPR Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. KeyCorp cut shares of EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $65.00 to $65.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

EPR Properties Stock Down 0.3%

EPR stock opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.80. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 25.28%.The company had revenue of $150.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 88,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,587.95. The trade was a 7.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,950. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

