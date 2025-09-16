Equifax, Inc. $EFX Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $12,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 28.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter worth $274,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Equifax by 55.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,318,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $321,235,000 after buying an additional 472,861 shares during the period. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.8% during the first quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 1,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Bank of America cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $294.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Equifax from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Equifax from $296.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $257.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Equifax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.98 and a 1 year high of $309.63. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 39.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $11,665,891.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,533,591.12. This trade represents a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.