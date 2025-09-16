Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Stock Price

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $118.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Get Prologis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $114.24 on Monday. Prologis has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $130.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.34 and its 200 day moving average is $107.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $106.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%.The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.49%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,019. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Prologis by 637.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.