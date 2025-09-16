First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA Holdings Raised by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,190,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $2,150.00 target price on First Citizens BancShares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,410.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,291.17.

Insider Activity

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 600 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,698.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,869,625. This trade represents a 1.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,630.00 per share, with a total value of $666,670.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,320. The trade was a 30.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,986. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,910.70 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,473.62 and a 1 year high of $2,412.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,990.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,886.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.71.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.08 by $5.70. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

