First Commonwealth Financial Corporation $FCF Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,182 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 123,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 57,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James R. Reske sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $38,850.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 88,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,113.44. This represents a 2.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Mccuen bought 2,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.67 per share, with a total value of $49,935.42. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 59,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,901.07. This trade represents a 5.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $19.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $131.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.88 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 18.94%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.54%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

