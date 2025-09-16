First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 1,227 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Man Group plc grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 280.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 18,574 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 220,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,686,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $603,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE KKR opened at $144.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.93. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $170.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

