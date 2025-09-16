First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 4,800 Shares of News Corporation $NWSA

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in News were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in News in the first quarter worth $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in News by 12,084.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in News during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in News during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in News by 714.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWSA opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.84. News Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.18.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. News had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. News’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWSA. Wall Street Zen cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.70 price target on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.62.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

