First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stock Position in PVH Corp. $PVH

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in PVH were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in PVH by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in PVH by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other news, CEO Stefan Larsson purchased 15,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 269,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,222,476.96. The trade was a 6.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PVH Price Performance

PVH stock opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $59.28 and a 52-week high of $113.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.84.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.55. PVH had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 5.34%.The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. PVH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.50 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.750-11.00 EPS. Analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PVH. UBS Group lifted their price target on PVH from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PVH from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PVH from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PVH from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PVH from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on PVH

About PVH

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.