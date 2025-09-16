First Hawaiian Bank Buys 1,566 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 58.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,236,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,798 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,269,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,446,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,200,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,456.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,458,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,245 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $71.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average of $71.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Mizuho set a $78.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. HSBC dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

