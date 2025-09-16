First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stake in Nucor Corporation $NUE

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,704,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 48.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 94,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,265,209.60. This represents a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $903,520.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,882.24. The trade was a 21.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,397 shares of company stock worth $6,763,814. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $141.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76. Nucor Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.59 and a 1-year high of $170.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.80.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

