First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,611 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 345.0% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,264,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,450.58. This represents a 41.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,924 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,183 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.3%

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

NYSE:HPE opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

