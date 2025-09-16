First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 115,753 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 349,317 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,594,000 after buying an additional 36,974 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Plum Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 4.0% during the first quarter. Plum Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Apple by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,926,440 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,237,000 after buying an additional 462,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $190.67 to $205.82 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $236.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.03 and its 200-day moving average is $211.99. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.